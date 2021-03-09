CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a driver they say was involved in a road rage incident in Lehigh County. It started in the parking lot of a Wawa in Upper Macungie Township Sunday afternoon.

Police say a man in a silver Toyota pickup truck was driving around the parking lot, yelling at customers from his vehicle.

Police say he then followed a woman driving a Toyota Prius onto I-78, where he rear-ended her.

The suspect then drove off going west on the interstate.

Anyone with information should call police.