MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — While dressing up seems like a pastime these days there’s a small vintage shop in Glenside, Montgomery County who’s still dolling up their customers even if they have no place to go. In this week’s Open for Business, Vittoria Woodill tells us more about Keane Vintage.
If you're looking to top off your home and even your head with something special and rare, Keane Vintage in the Keswick Village has all sorts of gifts and treasures that come with a story of old.
And it’s this fair lady, owner Kathy Keane, who has plenty of stories to share and a keen eye for spotting exactly what you need amidst a mountain to marvel.
Special events and occasions are what many of her customers would come in for, but as we all know, because of COVID there have been less and less.
So, how has it been during COVID?
"It's been crazy," said Keane's daughter. "There's four of us, like I said, and each of us has helped her a little bit to make sure she's hitting social media or making deliveries so we can make sure that business stays alive."
