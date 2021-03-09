CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Cherry Hill welcomed back students to full capacity Tuesday morning for the first time since last March. Cherry Hill schools are now operating on a four-day hybrid model.

Parents couldn’t wait to get their kids back into their classrooms.

“Four days a week! Are we going to miss them? No! Not at all,” parent Rick Short jokingly said.

In-person learning now applies to all grade levels Tuesday through Friday. Monday will be all-virtual for all students. The district’s superintendent released a video on the change on Monday night.

“This will work out really well as long as we continue to collaborate and move forward in the same direction,” Cherry Hill School District Superintendent Joseph Meloche said.

The district has over 11,000 students in 19 schools.

The district says desks were spaced out accordingly to allow for social distancing. In areas where that cannot happen, they’re ordering plastic shields. They were supposed to arrive in time for the switch to four-day hybrid learning, but the district told parents they haven’t arrived. Parents had the option to keep their kids home in the two-day hybrid model that was being used or keep them home for all-remote learning.

“The Cherry Hill School District is doing a great job. The ventilation even though it’s old school they’ve got the windows open and they’re really doing a great job,” Short said.