MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A mass vaccination site in South Jersey is catering to the special needs of some patients by offering new sensory rooms. Eyewitness News was at the Burlington County COVID-19 mega-site inside a former department store at the Moorestown Mall, where the special rooms have been set up to administer shots to people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other conditions.
Virtua Health officials say they wanted to create a stress-free experience for those who may need it.
“Fortunately, we’re in a store that had fitting rooms and it was a pretty easy process to be able to work with all the partners to get this made into a room that would more welcoming,” site manager Phyllis Worrell said.
Virtua Health System is the health care partner at the Burlington county vaccine mega-site.
The site administers about 3,000 doses of the COVID vaccine on most days.