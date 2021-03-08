PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia has reopened after a truck fire, Monday morning. All eastbound lanes heading into New Jersey were blocked but have since reopened.
Commuter Alert! Tractor trailer fire 🔥 on the Walt Whitman Bridge. All lanes are currently CLOSED EB heading into NJ.
This caused a huge delay back into South Philadelphia.
MORE NEWS: Cape May County Zoo Welcomes 8-Year-Old Female Snow Leopard Maliha
#CHOPPER3 is Live over this tractor trailer fire on the Walt Whitman Bridge. All EB lanes remain CLOSED as fire crews work the scene. Delays are jammed back to the Schuylkill EB between Packer Ave and the Walt. Please use the Ben Franklin Bridge as an alternate.
