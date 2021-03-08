CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, New Jersey news, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of the Walt Whitman Bridge in South Philadelphia has reopened after a truck fire, Monday morning. All eastbound lanes heading into New Jersey were blocked but have since reopened.

This caused a huge delay back into South Philadelphia.

