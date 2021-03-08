TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says more than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the Garden State. On Monday, he said that the rate of vaccinations should really ramp up in a few weeks.
“I think somewhere around the week of March 29 or April 5, we’re going to see a quantum step up. A combination of J&J coming fully on the line, but also the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines having been committed by those organizations to increase their production. So bare with us for the next few weeks as it is getting better, but incrementally, and then you’re going to see a quantum jump up,” Murphy said.
The governor went on to say that New Jersey currently ranks eighth among all states in daily doses administered.