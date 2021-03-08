PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies pitcher Rheal Cormier has passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 53.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of former relief pitcher Rheal Cormier after a courageous battle with cancer: https://t.co/VqcNlKcYCf pic.twitter.com/FB6wXMnlW5
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 8, 2021
In franchise history, only Tug McGraw has made more appearances as a left-handed reliever.
Cormier pitched with the team from 2001 to 2006.
"Rheal was one of the most vibrant people I've had the pleasure of knowing," said friend and former teammate Jim Thome. "He loved baseball, but he always put his family first. Frenchy was the kind of guy who would do anything for you and I'm lucky to have called him my friend for many years. Our time spent together in Philadelphia as teammates was unforgettable. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten."
Cormier, a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, played for five teams in his 16-year career.