PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a parked car in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened on the 2400 block of North 19th Street around 8:40 p.m.
Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the foot. He is currently in stable condition.
Police say at least 38 shots were fired, with at least 10 of those striking the vehicle. It is not clear if the 14-year-old was the intended target.
A 14-year-old girl, who was also in the car, was cut by glass and is in stable condition, according to police. Police originally stated the girl suffered a graze wound to the nose, however, she was not shot.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.