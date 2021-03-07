PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday on the 5300 block of North 5th Street.
Police say the victim, currently a Jane Doe, was shot once in her chest and once in her back.
According to police, she was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her wounds.
Authorities say two male suspects have been apprehended.
Three guns were recovered, according to police.
At this time, no other information is available.
The investigation remains ongoing.
