PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in nearly one year, fans are back at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia as the Flyers take on the Washington Capitals. About 3,100 fans were allowed inside Wells Fargo Center for the first of four home games Sunday night.

Gates opened at the arena at 6 p.m., and for those lucky ones who have a ticket, they’ll notice a few social-distanced changes, starting with contactless tickets — no more paper ones.

Also, to help reduce lines, fans can mobile order their concessions and only seats marked yellow will be available to keep everyone spread out.

Flyers Nation was excited to be back in South Philly. It’s been four days shy of one year without fans. Staff rolling out the Orange and Black as everyone is excited to get back to watching live hockey in-person, including those who work here.

“Just getting back out there, hearing fans come in even though it’s 3,000. That’s a start, but just ready for the game night atmosphere again.” Daniel Redcay, who works at Wells Fargo Center, said.

“We had the most home wins in the league last year at the time of the shutdown and we have the best fans in the league and that’s not a coincidence,” Mike Shane, the CBO for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center, said. “The fans here bring an energy and you’ve heard the players talk about it all week. They cannot wait to get the fans back in here. It’s going to be a special night and a special second half of the year. We’re looking forward to it.”

Fans are back at @WellsFargoCtr for the first time in nearly a year. A live report tonight at 6:30pm on @CBSPhilly @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/VuydHYzVio — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 7, 2021

If you’re interested in coming out for a Flyers game, you can sign up on the Flyers’ website to be put on the ticket waitlist.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.