PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted carjacking in Philadelphia’s Juniata section has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of L Street.
Police say a man, approximately 20 years 0ld, was shot once in the head during an attempted carjacking.
Authorities say the victim was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
According to police, an individual has been apprehended and a weapon was recovered.
No other information is available at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.