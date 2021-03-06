PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After concerns that a historic house was going to be demolished, CBS3 has learned the structure will remain standing. You’re looking at the John Coltrane House on North 33rd Street in North Philadelphia.
A property nearby was slated for demolition, however, we have learned the contractor must protect any adjacent property.
Coltrane lived at this property from 1952 through 1958.
In that time, he recorded Blue Train, composed Giant Steps, and performed in the Miles Davis Quintet.