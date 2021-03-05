NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Twin brothers from Delaware County have been arrested in the brutal beating of a 56-year-old female pizza shop owner. Justin and Kevin Cassidy, both 20, were arraigned Thursday morning on robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Norristown Police are still searching for a third suspect in the attack, Justin Croson, of York County.

Surveillance video captured the brutal attack of a Norristown pizza shop owner, 56-year-old Ying Ngov, outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria on East Marshall Street on Feb. 19.

The confrontation began after the men allegedly took items without paying. The victim chased the crowd, and at one point, picked up a shovel from her neighbor’s yard.

But the men soon swarmed her. Video shows them punching and throwing Ngov to the ground.

The victim’s husband is relieved it wasn’t any worse. Her son-in-law, Bryan Skipper, described her injuries.

“Her back is hurting right now and they are actually going to take a lot of imaging tomorrow,” he said. “Her face still hurts, it’s still swollen.”

The Cassidy brothers have been remanded to Montgomery County Prison, with bail set at $40,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norristown Police at 610-270-1476.