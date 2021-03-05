PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey are among the least safe states during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey. WalletHub’s Safest States During COVID-19 survey compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine which states were the safest as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19.
The states were compared across five key metrics, including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
All three states in the Delaware Valley ranked among the least safest states during the health pandemic. Pennsylvania is listed as the 34th safest, New Jersey No. 46, and Delaware No. 47.
New Jersey is listed as the state with the highest positive coronavirus tests and came in 48th for highest hospitalization rates.
Alaska, Hawaii, and North Dakota were ranked the top three safest states in the United States over the last year.