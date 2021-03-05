PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are investigating a suspicious death after they say a man was found lying in a large amount of blood in a burning home in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood. Authorities were called to the 11000 block of Greiner Road just after 7 p.m. Friday.
Police say a next-door neighbor smelled smoke from inside the home. When he opened the front door, he found a 62-year-old man lying in a large amount of blood, according to police.
Fire crews found two separate fires started in the home — one on the second floor and another in the basement.
An investigation continues.