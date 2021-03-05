PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has been critically wounded after he was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia on Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 2400 block of North 20th Street.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Philadelphia Police say an unknown Black male dressed in yellow shot the man.
No arrests have been made.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.