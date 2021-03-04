VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The Villanova Wildcats received some brutal news Thursday. Senior guard Collin Gillespie has a torn MCL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Gillespie hurt his knee in the Wildcats’ win over Creighton last night.

“We are all devastated for Collin. He is the heart and soul of our program. Collin is as mentally tough and resilient as any player we have had here. I know he will get through this and make it a positive for his career,” head coach Jay Wright said.

Gillespie was among the senior class members honored before the game in front of friends and family. It was the first time this season Villanova had allowed fans inside the Pavilion. Gillespie was represented by supporters who held an “I (heart) 2” sign.

The Wildcats lost Collin Gillespie, their star senior guard averaging 14.4 points, to a left knee injury in the first half. He writhed in pain on the court and immediately needed help to the locker room.

“It’s serious. We don’t know exactly what it is, but it’s serious,” Wright said after the game.

Gillespie had an MRI on Thursday that revealed the torn MCL.

