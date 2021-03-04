PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An alleged Proud Boy member has been arrested and charged for harassing and threatening a woman. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says Kyle Boell, 40, of Philadelphia, sent dozens of harassing messages and threats to the woman last November.New Jersey Could Soon Celebrate Bruce Springsteen Day, Grover Cleveland Week
The DA's office says Boell is a self-described member of the right-wing extremist group, the Proud Boys.
Boell is accused of harassing the woman about her weight and appearance, and made explicit references to sexual activity and intimate body parts.
"The actions alleged here are abusive, vile, and dangerous. Like all bullies, Kyle Boell is basically a coward who was afraid to use his real name and sent his disgusting messages to a woman while hiding behind the moniker 'TattedA******80,'" First Assistant District Attorney Judge Carolyn Temin said. "Our office will hold Boell accountable for his crimes, as we do in all crimes that target vulnerable people. Women deserve to live their lives freely and to speak their values boldly without fear of harassment, threats, or violence."
Boell has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment.