PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Relays have become the latest event canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. For the second consecutive year, the relays — originally scheduled for April 22-24 — has been canceled.
🎴𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀 𝙊𝙉 𝙋𝙀𝙉𝙉 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙎🎴
Traditional 2021 Penn Relays canceled; Plan to sponsor three separate track meets in coming months
— Penn Relays (@pennrelays) March 4, 2021
The University of Pennsylvania Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics announced the decision Thursday, citing the pandemic and local gathering restrictions.
“We are extremely disappointed to cancel the Penn Relays for a second year,” said Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays. “At the same time, we feel a strong obligation to the local track and field community to provide as much competition as safely possible during the course of the spring and summer.”
The decision comes after the Ivy League announced in February that it will not hold a spring sports conference season.
The Penn Relays plan to host a meet for open and professional athletes in the coming months and a scholastic meet in the summer. Information on those events will be released at a future date.