CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Penn Relays, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Relays have become the latest event canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. For the second consecutive year, the relays — originally scheduled for April 22-24 — has been canceled.

The University of Pennsylvania Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics announced the decision Thursday, citing the pandemic and local gathering restrictions.

“We are extremely disappointed to cancel the Penn Relays for a second year,” said Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays. “At the same time, we feel a strong obligation to the local track and field community to provide as much competition as safely possible during the course of the spring and summer.”

The decision comes after the Ivy League announced in February that it will not hold a spring sports conference season.

MORE NEWS: Police Believe Shooting During Funeral At Friends Cemetery In Upper Darby Was Retaliatory

The Penn Relays plan to host a meet for open and professional athletes in the coming months and a scholastic meet in the summer. Information on those events will be released at a future date.