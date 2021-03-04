Immersive Van Gogh Art Exhibit Coming to Philadelphia This Summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dazzling new art exhibit coming to Philadelphia promises to put you right in the middle of some masterpieces. The Van Gogh Immersive Experience will give you a whole new look at some of Vincent Van Gogh’s most recognizable works.Well Known Member Of North Philadelphia Neighborhood Dragged About 300 Feet, Killed In Hit-And-Run: Police
It features 360-degree projections of Van Gogh's paintings shown on massive screens at an outdoor location.
Organizers haven’t announced yet exactly where you can see the exhibit this summer, but tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.