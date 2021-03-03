PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia and some surrounding suburbs are teaming up to sue the commonwealth over a statute that, they say, is delaying the start of the ban on plastic bags. Lawmakers who passed these bans to protect the environment are eager to see them enforced.

Due to a state loophole, the purpose of this lawsuit is to ensure the city and other municipalities can fully enforce the ban on plastic bags in the future.

Plastic never disintegrates. Once those bags leave the store, we see them in trees, waterways and landfills.

“Philadelphians use 1 billion plastic bags each year,” Office of Sustainability Director Christine Knapp said.

Researchers say plastics are wreaking havoc on our environment. To help curb some of the pollution, Philadelphia City Council last year passed a ban on single-use plastic bags.

It was set to start in July, but a state law is blocking it.

“The fact that there’s a preemption law at the state level preventing them from taking action is of serious concern,” said Faran Savitz with the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.

City officials have joined forces with Lower Merion, West Chester and the Borough of Narberth to file litigation against the state. This lawsuit is to ensure Pennsylvania does its part to start ridding the world of plastic, starting at the local level.

“What we want to accomplish is just to make sure that what we’ve identified as the unconstitutional and undemocratic provision,” Philadelphia Solicitor Diana Cortes said.

The legal action joins research unveiled today by the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center that revealed microplastic pollution in 100% of the area’s creeks and rivers, including the Delaware and Schuylkill.

“Since plastic never biodegrades, it just breaks down into smaller pieces and works its way up the food chain and are found in the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe,” said David Masur with PennEnvironment.

“You consume about a credit card’s worth of plastics every week just from your daily life,” Savitz said.

The legal fight continues against the state, but park officials remind residents across the region – especially as temperatures begin to ramp up and we return outside – that if you bring plastic into the park, it’s best to trash it or take it home with you.