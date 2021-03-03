TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is easing restrictions on wedding receptions. Effective Friday, indoor receptions can proceed at 35% of a venue’s indoor capacity, up to 150 people.
Additionally, up to 150 people are allowed outdoors.
“Indoor receptions must abide by our indoor dining guidance, which requires that people eat and drink while they’re seated and wear face coverings at all other times. However, because we know these events take time to plan and we see things slowly moving in the right direction, we can safely take this step. As we slowly recover, we want people to be able to celebrate the good things,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.
The governor today also announced that children will be able to attend sleep-away camps this summer.