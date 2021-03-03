PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was injured following a two-car collision in North Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on 17th Street, near Indiana Avenue.FEMA-Run Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens At Pennsylvania Convention Center
One car caught on fire after colliding with another vehicle.
Firefighters rescued the trapped driver.
The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital. No word on their condition.