PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia sports fans are celebrating after the city announced that they will be allowed back in stadiums this season. On Tuesday, city officials announced that they are changing its events restrictions to match Pennsylvania’s new limits for indoor and outdoor events.
Here is what you need to know before heading out to each stadium.READ MORE: Wells Fargo Center Allowing Fans Back Sunday As Philadelphia Eases COVID-19 Events Restrictions
Citizens Bank Park:
- With capacity limits for outdoor events currently capped at 20%, 8,800 fans will be permitted at each Phillies home game.
- To allow for socially distant seating, fans will be seated in pods of two, three or four people, with limited pods available for five to six people.
- All attendees age 2 years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property, other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.
- All areas of the ballpark accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected before, during and after each game by a newly created “Clean Team” utilizing processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA specifically for use against COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations will also be widely available.
The opportunity to attend the Phillies’ first 19 regular season home games at Citizens Bank Park will be offered initially to season ticket holders. The public will also have the chance to purchase tickets beginning on Friday, March 12, available online only at Phillies.com. All tickets will be mobile.
Tickets for the remaining 62 regular season home games will go on sale in early April. The number of tickets sold for these games may increase or decrease as health conditions evolve.READ MORE: PSPCA Rescues 47 Rabbits, Including Days-Old Babies, From Lancaster County Property Due Poor Welfare Conditions
Wells Fargo Center:
- Fans will be required to wear a mask at all times
- Complete a health assessment questionnaire
- Follow social distancing rules
- Fans are not permitted to bring bags of any size into the venue.
Click here for more information on the “Back to Broad Street” health procedures.
For Flyers games, ‘Inside Edge’ season ticket members will receive first priority for tickets. For more information on purchasing tickets for Flyers games, click here.MORE NEWS: HOW TO SIGN UP: Philadelphia, FEMA Prepare To Launch COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site At Pennsylvania Convention Center This Week
For information on buying tickets for 76ers games, click here.