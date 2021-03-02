PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rest of the country is finding out something we’ve known for a while — just how great the Schuylkill River Trail is. The trail was just named the third-best riverwalk in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Contest.
You can explore 75 miles of the trail in parts of Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester and Berks Counties.
One of the most popular sections is the stretch of trail is the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk between South and Locust Streets.
Detroit International Riverwalk took the top spot, while the Wilmington Riverwalk in North Carolina finished second.