PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, a judge released retired Chester firefighter Robert Sanford from jail following his alleged role in the Capitol riots. The judge placed Sanford on house arrest.Jonathan Ramos, Brandon Moore Charged For Deadly 5-Car Crash On Tacony-Palmyra Bridge
He is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at law enforcement during the rioting.READ MORE: Wells Fargo Center Allowing Fans Back Sunday As Philadelphia Eases COVID-19 Events Restrictions
Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress today.
He says the bureau sent out a warning for the potential of violence ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.MORE NEWS: Family, Friends Gather To Honor Nicolette Law Who Was Killed In Lehigh Valley Walmart Shooting Over 'Baby Mama, Daddy Drama,' Mother Says
Wray says authorities have arrested more than 300 people.