By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Crisis At US Capitol, Local, Robert Sanford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, a judge released retired Chester firefighter Robert Sanford from jail following his alleged role in the Capitol riots. The judge placed Sanford on house arrest.

He is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at law enforcement during the rioting.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress today.

He says the bureau sent out a warning for the potential of violence ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Wray says authorities have arrested more than 300 people.