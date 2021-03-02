Philadelphia Police Release Surveillance Image Of Vehicle Wanted In May 2020 Fatal Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last year. The May 17 crash claimed the life of a 32-year-old motorcyclist.
The crash happened on I Street and Erie Avenue, around 9:45 p.m.
Police say the motorcyclist was traveling west on Erie Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east, attempting to make a left turn on I Street.
The motorcyclist was ejected. He was rushed to Temple Hospital where he died days later on May 23.
Police say the car did not stop and fled the scene. There is no vehicle description.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.