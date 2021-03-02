PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trying new foods can be a tough thing for finicky kids but one local author is helping parents introduce new flavors with a little help from pandas. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill spoke with Liz Lynch about her book “Pandas Love Pickles” for this week’s Open for Business.

Parents of picky eaters, have no fear, the pandas are here.

“One thing I took from parents was there was never a shortage of foods they wanted their kids to try,” Lynch said.

For local Erdenheim mom, author, and illustrator, Lynch has created a buffet for the eyes of babes with her books “Pandas Love Pickles” and “Pandas Love Pizza.”

On every page, there is a hearty serving of learning about language, animals, and food.

“I had been messing around drawing pictures for my then 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter trying to encourage her to find different ways to find new foods that was kind of fun and she loved food and she loved animals. So we started drawing pictures of animals eating funny foods,” Lynch said.

While word-of-mouth marketing disappeared, she pivoted to partnering with Instagram influencers. Her book sales then went through the roof.

“And they started creating little recipes and ideas around some of my letters and then putting them up for people to try,” Lynch said. “People were really looking for something to do for the safety of their own homes. So what’s better than reading a fun book with your toddler and say let’s make a pizza.”

Watch the video for this week’s full segment.