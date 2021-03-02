PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some lawmakers want action from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on prisoners as a result of COVID-19. They say given high rates of infections and deaths in state prisons, the governor should release inmates who are elderly or medically vulnerable.
“Our nation is in crisis, and this crisis has not stopped at the prison walls. People incarcerated have no option to distance physically to keep themselves and those around them safe. We, their elected representatives, must add our voices and fight for their rights,” Nikil Saval said.
Those advocating for the prisoner’s release demonstrated Tuesday outside the State Correctional Institution in Chester.