WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Family and friends held a candlelight vigil to honor the woman killed in a Lehigh Valley Walmart parking lot. Eyewitness News reporter Alicia Roberts spoke with the victim’s mother.

“She always smiled, made you laugh,” Natalie Law said.

Tuesday night, family and friends of 20-year-old Nicolette Law, of Allentown, gathered in the Walmart parking lot in Whitehall Township to honor a life cut short.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, officials say they found Law and an unidentified man near a parked car with the engine still running and that both had been shot.

“I thought she slept over at a friend’s house because she didn’t come home,” her mother said.

Law was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead. At last check, the male victim is still being treated for his injuries.

Holding back tears, the victim’s mother tells CBS3 she learned about what happened the next day.

“The cops knocked on my door in the morning,” she said. “He told me she was shot and killed last night at Walmart.”

Natalie Law says she doesn’t know who her daughter was with the night of the shooting, but that a confrontation started between that man and the alleged shooter — 23-year-old Edward Jimenez — over a child custody dispute not related to Law.

Jimenez has been charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Officials say a handgun was found nearby.

“All this is over baby mama, daddy drama. My daughter got killed over this,” Natalie Law said.

The Lehigh County district attorney has not said if a child was in either vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Nicolette Law’s funeral expenses.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.