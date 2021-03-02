CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Eight people were injured following an early morning fire in Camden. Firefighters were called to a home on the 2600 block of Baird Boulevard, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.Addiction To Smartphones Will Result In Poor Sleep, New Study Says
Firefighters say they arrived to heavy smoke and worked quickly to put out the flames.
The injuries are said to be minor.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.