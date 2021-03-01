HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is eliminating its out-of-state travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline in the state. Previously, the Keystone State required anyone over 11 years of age visiting from another state to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in quarantine for 14 days.

Pennsylvania also revised its maximum occupancy limits for both indoor and outdoor events. It is now 15% maximum occupancy for indoor and 20% for outdoor.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

The state updated its mitigation guidelines as Pennsylvania is seeing reduced cases, hospitalizations and deaths, along with more than 2 million residents being vaccinated.

Social distancing and mask guidelines still remain in effect.

This comes as Philadelphia eased restrictions Monday for businesses and restaurants.

Starting today, there will be fewer limits on restaurants, retail stores, sporting events, theaters, religious services and senior centers in the city.

City health officials say the less strict restrictions are possible because infection rates continue to fall and vaccination rates are climbing.