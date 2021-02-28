KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Merion Township police are searching for a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg in the Victoria Secret’s store inside the King of Prussia Mall. Surveillance video shows the man appeared to have the gun in his hand inside his jacket pocket when it suddenly went off and injured his leg at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
He was last seen running out of the store and was with a woman.
Officers followed a trail of blood through a mall exit and outside to the parking lot.
The couple was seen leaving the mall parking lot in a silver Dodge mini-van. The front driver’s side front fender that was a different color.
There is no danger to the public and police are attempting to locate the couple.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident conact Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.