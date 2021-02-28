BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) — The rain didn’t dampen the mood this Sunday in Delaware County for a special birthday celebration. A milestone birthday in Broomall.

Lt. Ralph Perkner, retired from the U.S. Navy, turns 100.

“He’s a remarkable, remarkable man,” Tom Murray, Perkner’s son-in-law, said. “I hope if I get as old as he is, I’m half as good as he is.”

“It’s a wonderful day,” Perkner said. “And you wonder how you got here, but here I am, so I’m stuck.”

A father of five, a World War II veteran honored by his community and family. A man cherished not only for what he’s done but for who he is.

“My father-in-law is a very unique individual,” Murray said.

What does it feel like?

“100,” Perkner said.

“Just his personality, he’s very dry,” Murray said.

His family says Perkner swims twice a week and retired from his job as an optometrist recently — at age 90. So, if anyone can see how good 100 looks on them, it’s Ralph Perkner. Even when looking back.

“I was a bad kid,” Perkner said.

We all want tips, right? How does Perkner do it?

He says get in trouble when you’re young and then hit the straight and narrow when you age.