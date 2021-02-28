PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This evening, there are still no confirmed sightings of missing 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell. His mom says he was last seen on Friday morning and that he has never done anything like this before.

“He’s just the best kid. My heart is breaking, and I just want him to come home,” Prisalla Maxwell said.

A tearful mother pleading for her son to come home safely.

“Everyone who knows my son flocks to him and his personality,” she said. “He has the sweetest, most kind gentle personality in America. Everyone adores him. He is so simple, so laid back, so easy.”

Maxwell says she last saw her 13-year-old son Jalen on Friday morning. Missing signs of the boy line the sidewalks of Wissinoming Park near his home.

She is also handing out the fliers to anyone who will listen.

She says Jalen was last wearing a green Children’s Place jacket with a fur-lined hood and a black and blue backpack. She says family, friends, teachers and his classmates have scoured the northeast looking for him.

Jalen’s a student at St. Martin of Tours School in Oxford Circle. She says she just wants her child home

“I just keep praying that someone sees his face and he just wants to come home. He just says please take me home,” Maxwell said.

Jalen is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His mother also says he has a mild form of autism.

If you see Jalen, you’re asked to call 911.