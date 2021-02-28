CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May County Zoo is welcoming a new edition to the zoo family. Lydia, a one a half-year-old female Grant’s Zebra, came to the Cape May County Zoo from the Como Park Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

She is joining the herd as a mate for “Ziggy,” the lone stallion at the zoo.

She will be the fourth female to join the herd with “Gretta,” “Gracie” and “Zuri.”

Grant’s Zebra are the smallest of the seven subspecies of African Plains Zebra. They live around 40 years in zoos and in the wild up to 20 years.

Visitors can find Lydia in the Savanna area of the zoo daily.

“We welcome the arrival of Lydia to our herd of Zebra and look forward to her becoming part of the Zoo family. The work our Veterinarians and Zoo staff do as part of the AZA in the area of the Species Survival Program is remarkable. The impact they have made in the worldwide conservation efforts is a huge source of pride for the Board of Commissioners and the residents of Cape May County. Our Zoo is an asset to the county as not only one of our best attractions, but as a resource for our children. This is just one of the programs the Zoo is involved in”, said E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Park and Zoo.

The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the winter months. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. until dusk.

Masks are required and social distancing protocols must be followed for the safety of visitors, staff and the animals.