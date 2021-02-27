TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS/AP) — Two additional teenagers have been arrested in the Feb. 20 shooting death of Forrest Keys, a University of Arizona student from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, in a campus parking garage, Tucson police Saturday. Roberto Joaquin Camargo and Ruben Young, both 17-years-old, were arrested Friday, police said. Alonzo Orosco, also 17, was arrested on Thursday, according to police.
The three youths were all arrested and jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in the killing of Keys, police said.READ MORE: Police: 1 Woman Dead After Double Shooting At Lehigh County Walmart
Online court records didn’t indicate whether the three arrested teens had defense lawyers who could comment on their behalf.
Keys, 20, was a sophomore from Huntingdon Valley majoring in communications.READ MORE: CBS3 Viewing Looking For Owner Of Wedding Band Found At Broad And Green Streets
According to police, Keys was walking with friends in the garage at about 11 p.m. when a verbal altercation took place between him and people riding in a car.
“Details are still extremely limited but will be released once they become available,” according to a police statement.MORE NEWS: 'She's The Inspiration': Kelsey Koelzer Breaking Racial Barriers In NCAA Hockey At Arcadia University
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)