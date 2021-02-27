PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About 1,200 veterans received their COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday at Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia. Officials said about 1,000 of those veterans received their first dose of the vaccine.
Organizers want other veterans who are 65 and older to know that there are appointments available to receive the vaccine at this site on Woodland Avenue, and it’s just a phone call away.
“As soon as we get our supply we’re trying to use that as quickly as we can. So it’s hard to say exactly how many but our goal is to vaccinate all of our veterans,” Dr. Caitlin Callaghan said.
If you are an eligible veteran or have questions, just call 215-823-4014 to make an appointment