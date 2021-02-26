PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overturned truck and leak has shut down a portion of Roosevelt Boulevard. The accident happened on northbound Roosevelt Boulevard, Woodhaven Road, just before 11 a.m. Friday.Philadelphia Allowing Fans To Return To Sporting Events As City Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions
The area is currently closed while crews work to remove the truck.
The truck was carrying items for Philadelphia Extract. According to the company's website, they specialize in design, installation, and service of beverage dispensing systems.
The owner of Philadelphia Extract, Nate Katz, tells Eyewitness News the truck is leaking carbon dioxide gas, which is used to mix sodas and other drinks. It’s not flammable or dangerous.
Katz says the driver was able to escape the wreck safely and is not seriously injured.
He says that the plan now is to let the gas escape safely.
