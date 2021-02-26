UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Three people were injured after a car crashed through the front window of a shoe store in Bucks County. It happened just after 11 a.m. in Upper Southampton at Flaherty Shoes.
Police say the elderly woman, who was driving, was trapped in her car, and two people inside the store were struck and pinned under the vehicle.
They were taken to nearby hospitals.
There is no word on their current conditions.
The store will be closed due to the damage.