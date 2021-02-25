PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Philadelphia. The city’s second mass vaccination site opens Thursday morning at the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School in Juniata Park.
Currently, the city is in the 1B phase of vaccinations, which includes frontline essential workers, people 75 years old and up, and those with high-risk health conditions.
Shots are being given by appointment only.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley tells Eyewitness News that a FEMA-run vaccination center will open next week at the convention center.