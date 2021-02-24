PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The day we’ve all been waiting for… we are off to a clear start and a noticeable breeze. Highs Wednesday afternoon will climb above average and into the mid 50’s.
A forecast high of 54 degrees in Philly would be the mildest reading in over five weeks.
Finally! pic.twitter.com/lV3T2neooM
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) February 24, 2021
Sunshine and snow-free conditions will dominate through the remainder of the workweek and considerable snow melting weather will occur. Though a passing rain shower is possible Wednesday night.
The weekend looks active with a storm system lifting in on Saturday. Rain showers are likely though models are differing a bit on the robustness and the timing of the system which will determine how soggy the day will be. Snow mixing with rain is possible, mainly N/W at onset late Friday night or Saturday morning. Sunday during the day looks dry with a chance of rain materializing Sunday night.