PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many, Wednesday’s weather was a welcome change. Weather days like this in February are hard to come by!

It’s not quite beach weather yet, but take heart, we’re just about three months from Memorial Day and that unofficial start of summer!

This winter has seen so much snow. It’s so warm that some people stopped at Weckerly’s Ice Cream in Fishtown. Today is the day to get outside and take a breath of fresh air.

The melt is on.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal out,” one man said.

Drone Watch 3 captured bright blue skies Wednesday afternoon from across the Ben Franklin Bridge overlooking the City of Brotherly Love.

The warmer weather has plenty of people taking to Kelly Drive for exercise.

“It’s so nice to finally be in a t-shirt again and just running around outside,” Kiley Horton said.

Davey Bo, wearing a long sleeve shirt, thinks he overdressed.

“I probably didn’t even need this. I probably could have just came out in a t-shirt,” Bo said.

The spring-like temps also have some starting to buy what they need for their backyard gardens here at Plants Etc. in Fairmount.

“It’s funny when people come up and ask for basil plants and geraniums and I’m like, a little too early, a little too early for that,” Dana Kalins said.

A few doors down, the manager of Cantina Feliz spent part of the afternoon getting the restaurant ready for what she expects to be a rush of outside diners.

“I think warm weather, people are going to come sit outside, they’re gonna enjoy it for as long as it lasts,” Schotland McQuade said.

Meantime, drivers are flocking to car washes, hoping for more sunny days and cloudless blue skies ahead.

“There’s some sun out so I decided to get my truck cleaned up, to get the snow off it,” Michael Autrey said.

“Let the snow be gone!” one man said.

There are still 24 days until spring.