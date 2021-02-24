PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tony Brown, the longtime host of “Quiet Storm” on WDAS-FM, has died. Brown died Wednesday morning. He was 75.

Brown had been ill for the past few years.

Brown’s radio legacy in Philadelphia spanned nearly 50 years. His career in radio began on Temple University’s WRTI in 1969.

“Tony had been sick for a while and I think even though you know someone is sick, it is still shocking to hear that they’re gone. Tony Brown’s radio career spanned almost 50 years. I remember back in 2017 we celebrated his 45th radio anniversary. As the host of the ‘Quiet Storm,’ you know there were a lot of babies made in that deep voice and his love of not only music but his love for the whole tri-state area because he loved being an announcer,” WDAS host Patty Jackson said.

“The legacy he created was just really loving and appreciating great music because he really came up in a time where music really ruled. He was kind, he was loving and he loved the city and the surrounding areas as a whole,” Jackson added. “He was a Trekkie. He loved ‘Star Trek.’ So in his mind, you could come into the studio and everything would be dark, just the lights of the board. To him, he was Captain Kirk. He was [like], ‘come on, let’s all beam up to some great music.’ That’s what he loved. He loved that role of bringing you along for the ride.”

Jackson said the station will be paying tribute to Brown throughout the day Thursday.

“He is part of the fabric of this radio station and as we celebrate 70 years, he is a major part of those 70 years,” she said.