PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is wishing Tiger Woods a speedy recovery following a serious rollover crash in Southern California.
“It means a lot to a lot of people for a lot more than just sports. Man, I don’t know how many bullets this guy can take, but he’s a tough kid. Always has been. So just want to send that out,” Rivers said.READ MORE: Wyncote Elementary School Celebrates Spelling Bee Champion Kristian Harvey
Authorities say Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive. The golfer is in the hospital Wednesday morning after undergoing emergency surgery.
Investigators say Woods’ SUV veered off a steep road near Los Angeles yesterday morning and rolled over several times.READ MORE: FDA Says Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Meets Requirements For Emergency Use Authorization
Woods’ agent released a statement overnight saying the 45-year-old shattered bones on his right leg and suffered injuries to his ankle and foot.
The 15-time major winner had his share of health issues before the crash.MORE NEWS: Florida Man Juan Piedrahita Wanted For Posing As Attorney, Scamming New Jersey Senior Citizen
Authorities say there is no evidence Woods was impaired at the time of the crash.