PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the Philadelphia region Tuesday before some warmer temperatures roll in. Snow showers are still possible far north and west of the city today.
The snow accumulations won't amount to much as we expect about 1″ — mostly at elevation.
The region will finally get a nice day with highs in the 50s.
Sunshine and snow-free conditions will then prevail into the end of the week — which will allow for a lot of snow melting.
Parts of eastern Pennsylvania have 10″+ of snow depth on the ground as of Monday night.
The weekend looks active with a storm system lifting in on Saturday, which may begin as snow and transition to rain.
The weekend looks active with a storm system lifting in on Saturday, which may begin as snow and transition to rain.

And another system may approach the area on Sunday night, though models are unclear on this one at the moment. But, this event would be mainly rain.
