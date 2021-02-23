PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released new surveillance video as the search continues for a suspect in a sexual assault at the Macy’s in Center City. Police say a 55-year-old woman was raped inside a third-floor bathroom Sunday morning.
The suspect was later captured on surveillance video getting on the Market-Frankford line at 13th and Market Streets.
The new video shows the suspect entering and leaving a store in the area of 52nd Street and Girard Avenue after the assault.
"A 55-year-old female who was shopping at the store with her husband, she decided to use the bathroom on the third floor. She went inside the bathroom and went into the stall, the offender jumped over the stall. He dragged her out of one stall into another stall where he then raped her," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.
Capt. Burgmann says the suspect hid in the third-floor woman’s restroom possibly for up to 20 minutes waiting for his victim, armed with a makeshift weapon.
Police need your help finding the suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s with a thin build and a unique walk. Video shows him wearing a dark-colored coat with a hood and white writing on both upper shoulders.
