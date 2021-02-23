PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania has reached a key point in vaccinating seniors for COVID-19. In total, more than 315,000 doses of vaccine have been administered at long-term care facilities by CVS and Walgreens.
“This is an important milestone for Pennsylvania and it marks key progress in ensuring our most vulnerable residents get the vaccine soon quickly,” Wolf said.
Residents at more than 600 skilled nursing facilities in the commonwealth have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.