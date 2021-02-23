NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — If you’re looking to adopt a new best friend, the Brandywine Valley SPCA has opened its doors to some furry evacuees from the south. Three planes full of cats and dogs arrived in Delaware over the weekend and on Tuesday, more than 200 pets are ready for adoption.
Some shelters in Texas and Louisiana couldn't care for all of the animals so many of them were sent north.
And it looks like they're being welcomed with open arms. The line was long Tuesday morning at the SPCA campus in New Castle.
“These guys have been through a lot in Texas already with the freeze and getting here. Good night’s sleep, it’s amazing the next morning they just bounce right back. They’re ready to go play. They’re ready to go for a walk, but mostly they’re ready to go home,” Laura Page said.
If you want to adopt, all you need is a big heart.
The animals are available at all three of the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Delaware campuses, as well as the one in West Chester.