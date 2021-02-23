RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Only on CBS3 — two Ridley Township police detectives who claimed they were retaliated against and demoted have their jobs back, according to the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police. Detectives Gerard Scanlan and Sean Brydges filed a federal lawsuit three weeks ago.
They claim there was a pattern of retaliation, interference and corruption at the hands of police officials and Ridley Township leaders.
They claimed their demotion was the result of their cooperation with federal law enforcement agents against the township and its leaders.
The Delaware County FOP says Scanlan and Brydges have been reinstated.
Ridley Township officials are declining to comment because the matter is in ongoing litigation.